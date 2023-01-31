Meet Justin White

As we continue to get to introduce you to our Board Members here at the VDID/Main Street Vineland, this week we meet one of our newer members, Justin White, Esq. Although Justin may be new to our board, he is not new to Vineland or to our downtown.

Justin grew up in neighboring Newfield, but attended school in Vineland. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1997 and then graduated with a degree in history from Rowan University in 2002. He attened Rutgers University Law School, graduating in 2005, and has worked as an attorney in Vineland since 2006. He has resided in Vineland with his family since 2010. His wife, Beth White, is also an attorney in Vineland. They have a daughter named Keira who attends Bishop Schad Regional School. Justin’s office, Beth’s office and their daughter’s school are all on Landis Avenue, within about a mile.

Justin White

In his free time, Justin enjoys volunteering, gardening, cooking, watching Philadelphia sports, playing golf, studying local history, and automobiles. He and his family have attended downtown events held by the VDID for many years, and as he says “Landis Avenue is near and dear to me.”

Justin joined the Board of Directors of the VDID in 2022, and his passion for learning about the history and stories of our downtown, and the preservation of our historical and cultural heritage, aligns perfectly with the mission of Main Street Vineland.

Justin believes that the trend of re-urbanization, the demand for smaller and more affordable housing, and the ability to work remotely from home could be a great boon to the downtown, and particularly with regard toward creating residential units on the Avenue, including units above the ground-floor commercial spaces.

“I appreciate the walkability of the downtown. I’m thrilled to see the Landis Theater beginning to thrive” he says.

Justin has been a tremendous asset to our organization, and we look forward to his continued guidance, support and ideas. Please thank him when you see him out and about for his commitment to helping Vineland be a community that we are all proud to be a part of.

* * *

For more information on Main Street Vineland’s initiatives, programs, and activities, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit our website—theave.biz—or check us out at facebook.com/mainstreetvineland. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.