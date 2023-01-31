Through February: Art Exhibit at Vineland Public Library, “Society of New Jersey Artists—75 years!”

“Flurry of Hope” by Linda DUrbano

The Vineland Public Library welcomes back the Society of New Jersey Artists as they celebrate their 75th anniversary. SNJA will be displaying original art at the Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, during the month of February.

The Society of New Jersey Artists, founded May 8, 1948, is a group of artists and members dedicated to promoting public interest in artwork and providing opportunities to bring together people interested in various art media. For years, it’s held meetings, workshops, demonstrations, and member exhibits in the old stone schoolhouse, located in the Village of Greenwich, in Cumberland County. Today, meetings are held in the Pat Witt Wing of the Riverfront Renaissance Center, located in the Glasstown Arts District, 22 High Street, Millville.

SNJA encourages new members to join, and welcomes volunteer help to remain a strong, vibrant group of artists. To learn more about membership information, visit their website at societynjartists.com.

The exhibit may be viewed during regular library hours: Monday-Thursday 9-7:30; Friday 9-5 and Saturday 10-2; closed Sunday. All areas of the library are handicapped accessible. For more information, please call the library at 794-4244. Visit the library’s website at vinelandlibrary.org for information on other library events and services.