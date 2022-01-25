YMCA Honors Employees

At its recent holiday party for employees, the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA provided a welcome opportunity for the staff to safely socialize and to enjoy a casual meal together. It also provided the setting to recognize the service of employees, especially those who have been with the organization for many years. Pictured with YMCA CEO George Steinbronn, Jr.; Pam Heaton, a 20-year employee as well as Gail Del Valle and Theresa McKay Booth, both 15-years employees.

Steinbronn said, “We are so proud of the entire staff at the YMCA, especially those individuals who have been with us for many years. We appreciate their dedication and hard work every day.” Not pictured are 20-year employee Orlando Nieves and Lannie Winston, who has been with the Y for 15 years. Ten-year awards went to Maryann Maccri, Christopher Sereci, and Crystal Orchard. Five-year pins were earned by Jeffrey Martine, Michael Velazquez, Emily Hernandez, Tabitha Mazzarella, Carol Arias, Edith Perez, Jennifer Seagle, Karla Dolores, and Zharney Brevard. A total of 26 full-time and 120 part-time people are employed at the YMCA.