Millville Recreation Announces Annual Winter Photo Contest

The Millville Recreation Department will again hold its annual Winter Photo Contest during the months of January and February.

“Anyone can enter, you do not have to be a professional photographer,” stated Samantha Cruz, Millville’s Parks and Recreation Manager. “Adults, seniors and even children can have lots of fun taking photos and entering the amateur contest,” stated Cruz.

Photos can range in size from 4 x 6 inches to 8 x 12 inches. Black and white or color is acceptable. Finished photographs can be either mailed to Millville Recreation, P.O. Box 609, Millville, NJ 08332 or dropped off at the Millville Recreation Office, 416 S. 15th Street in Millville. Photos can be entered from now until February 25. You do not need to be a Millville resident to enter.

The rules are as follows:

• Photos must be a person/s, place or object in the City of Millville

• Photo CANNOT be digitally enhanced

• Must be framed

• On the back of the frame the following information must be given:

—Name of photographer, address, phone number and place of photo

• One entry per person

If you prefer, photos may be virtually submitted again this year. Please submit your photo by e-mailing Samantha.Cruz@millvillenj.gov. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 825-7000, ext. 7394.