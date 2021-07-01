YMCA Announces Group Exercise Class Schedule for Summer, Includes Cardio Drumming

The Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA has announced its schedule of 29 group exercise classes to be held throughout this summer. The programs began during the week of June 24. Most run for eight weeks, ending the week that starts on August 16. Classes meet one or two times each week. YMCA members and community members aged fifteen and up are invited to participate.

New this session is Cardio Drumming. This unusual class will provide a full body workout through the use of a barrel and drum sticks, plus a yoga ball. The roster also includes several forms of yoga, group cycling, Zumba, strength training, ab and booty boot camp, and more. The earliest class starts at 5:45 a.m., and the latest begins at 7:30 p.m. They are held Mondays through Saturdays.

Classes are free to YMCA facility members. For additional details of pricing and schedules, call the YMCA at 856-691-0030 or check ccaymca.org.