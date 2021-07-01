Save the Date: Community Day at Bridgeton School

Come out and join us on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:00am to 3:00pm to celebrate our kids grades K-8th on going back to school after being home in 2020 because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Kids attending the Bridgeton Public School system, along with their families, are invited to enjoy a day filled with playing games, face painting, water slide, bubble blowing contest, basketball contest, arts and crafts, photo booth, live entertainment, special guest speakers, and much more.

There will be free book bags and school supplies given out to the first 200 youth attending the event, free hamburgers, hot dogs and bottled water, and a $1.00 raffle to win a bike and a computer tablet. There will be vendors available for people wanting to eat a variety of foods.

A Community Day at Cherry Street event is sponsored by the Bridgeton Area Brothers United (BABU) and the Bridgeton Board of Education and support ed by companies and people who believe in our youth striving to excel in education.

Join in on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cherry Street Elementary School located 11 Cherry Street, Bridgeton, NJ. If it rains on August 21, the event will be held on August 28, 2021.

Community Advocates of BABU:

Dr. Keith Miles, Superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools: “This year’s Back to School event will be great for the Cherry Street community. Bridgeton Area Brothers United is a committed and tremendous community partner that provides resources, scholarships, information, and successful minority role models to support the success of Bridgeton youth and their families.”

Karen E. Barnett, CSW, APS, RC -Director, Bridgeton Municipal Alliance Youth to Youth: “The Bridgeton Municipal Alliance is eagerly anticipating aligning our 30 years of providing evidence-based prevention and leadership expertise with BABU.”

David A. Catalana, V.P. of Sales, Cumberland Dairy: “Our family and Cumberland Dairy have been part of the Bridgeton community since 1933. We’re glad to be supporting the Community Day at Cherry Street School and helping to give back to the community that has supported Cumberland Dairy for years.