Woman’s Club of Vineland Collects for Animal Shelter

Project chair June Lang sorts through the numerous donations destined for South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland, a member of the NJSFWC, collected pet supplies throughout the month of May to donate to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. Among the items donated were cat and dog food, treats, toys and grooming supplies. Special kitten food and milk replacement formula were also donated to help feed the numerous kittens being housed at the shelter.

Each month, the Woman’s Club of Vineland collects items for donation to various local charitable organizations in their ongoing effort to help support the community.

