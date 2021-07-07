Got Sneakers?

Do you have sneakers that you are not wearing or are planning to throw out? There is good news to help you out while helping The Woman’s Club of Vineland located at 677 S. Main Rd on the corner of Washington Ave. The club is collecting sneakers in any shape and sizes adult or child. The sneakers can be new, used, or even worn out with holes. There is a collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse where you can drop them off. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together and drop them in the box. We are saving the earth from old sneakers from being tossed in the trash while helping out the Woman’s Club which is helping out our community.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women who would be interested in helping the community with various projects and would like to join other women with similar interests. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com and like them on facebook.