How time flies! It was a couple of years ago that we were discussing the idea of a walking trail—or actually, a series of walking trails—in the downtown. This, and Running the Ave 5K would be elements of a fitness initiative.

The Running The Ave 5K forged ahead and, while the walking trail idea has remained on our agenda, progress on it was slowed down in efforts to get all the logistics in order—signage and other elements that would be part of it. The Vineland’s Engineering Department is working on this with us and we’re happy to see this gradually coming to fruition.

It seems that spring is really in the air because progress is being made on these logistics and we can see the walking trail happening soon. More details will come.

The idea still is to have one-, two-, and three-mile loops, with maps and signage as guides. A Historical Walk component is also part of the plan. Andre Rivera, our current Promotions Team chairperson and a guiding force behind the Running The Ave 5K event, contributed greatly to the initial plans for the walking trails.

Meanwhile, get those walking shoes out and stay tuned!

***

Speaking of the Running The Ave 5K, it’ll take place this year on June 27 and registration is open. Cumberland County’s premier road race will go through 3.1 miles of Vineland’s wide streets and green parks. The race starts on The Ave. Special awards will go to the fastest runner from Vineland and a True Grit Award for the last-place finisher. Team challenges will take place for the fastest family and fastest business. Social distancing measures will be in place. Over the past two years we’ve had runners from throughout the Delaware Valley participate. Be one of them by going to Main Street Vineland’s website—theave.biz—and sign up.

***

This is a reminder for “Take Out Thursday,” which helps our restaurants on The Ave. This week, on April 1, check out Michelle’s Kitchen and Catering, at 632 E. Landis Avenue. For more information on subsequent weeks, go to our Facebook page where you’ll also find restaurant menus, hours, and telephone numbers

Another reminder: We have a COVID vaccination clinic right on The Ave, which will also provide COVID testing. It’s operating through the Vineland Health Department and is located in the former Landis MarketPlace building, at 631 E. Landis Ave. It’s handy, well-organized and there for you. You can get more information by contacting the Health Department at 856-794-4131.

***

Remember that Main Street Vineland is here to help. In the spirit of social distancing and respecting the safety of our staff, our office is currently closed to walk-in public though we are still working every day. We pass this information along to our businesses every Tuesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, on POP FM 99.9, Channel 22, and on Facebook Live on facebook.com/popfm999.