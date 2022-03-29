Vineland Firefighters to be Honored for 50 Years of Service

Two firefighters from the East Vineland Volunteer Fire Company—Ronald Ruggeri and Wayne Corsiglia—will be honored for having served 50+ years in the fire service. The Harold J. “Whitey” Swartz Valor Awards and Service Recognition ceremony will be held at the April meeting of the Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting and ceremony will be hosted by the Margate City Fire Department at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center (5033 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234).

Others honored for 50+ years are Constantine P. Kiamos Jr., Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company; Ralph Perna, Independent Volunteer Fire Company (Hammonton Fire Department, Sta. 2); and Eric M. Hensel, Milmay Volunteer Fire Company.