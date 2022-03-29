YMCA Programs Offer Healthy Cooking Tips, Tricks, Samples

The “Meal Prepping Made Easy” series at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA has programs scheduled for two Saturday mornings in April. They will both run from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. These are open to the community and to YMCA members. On April 9, “Guilt Free Desserts” will explore tasty indulgences. On April 23, the topic will be “One Pot or Pan Combos,” highlighting main dishes that can feed a family in a hurry.

Space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged. Registrations are underway now. The fee is $5 for Y facility or program members attending virtually, $7 for Y facility members, $10 for Y program members, and $15 for community members. Parents may bring up to one child at no additional cost (ages five to 12).

Virtual viewers will be able to view and participate in class and receive recipes—but they will not be able to sample the foods. For more details, call the YMCA at 856-691-0030 or check ccaymca.org.