Soup Kitchen is Applauded at Woman’s Club Meeting

From left: Doris Schalick, Eisenger, and Carol Parks. Eisenger is on the Board of Directors of the Soup Kitchen. Schalick is a volunteer at the kitchen and along with Parks is a member of the Woman’s Club of Vineland.

At the March meeting, the Woman’s Club of Vineland hosted speaker Debbie Eisenger from Vineland Soup Kitchen, a project of Spirit & Truth Ministries. Five days a week, the soup kitchen provides a nutritious hot lunch; for some it is the only meal they get each day. Most days, close to 200 meals are given out. The meals are prepared mostly by volunteers at First United Methodist Church, at Landis Avenue and 7th Street. If you’d like to volunteer, call 856-692-2603 or e-mail info@vinelandsoupkitchen.org.

