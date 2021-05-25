VHAS to Host Community Yard Sale

On Saturday, June 5, the inaugural Vineland Vintage & Variety Community Yard Sale will be held at the Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society (VHAS), located at 108 S. Seventh St., in Vineland. This fun-filled, eclectic yard sale is taking place on the grounds of the museum and includes local business vendors, a gift basket raffle, food and refreshments.

Community members will discover many wondrous wares, crafts, homemade goods, custom design kids T Shirts, Scentsy products, plus more. Attendees can also gain some insight about Vineland’s rich, culturally diverse history by visiting the Vineland Historical Society’s table.

Carol Federici, VHAS Board of Trustee president, is excited to have an opportunity to bring the public together to enjoy some good vibes at the museum.

“Everyone on the Board of Trustees is excited to be hosting our first community event at the museum since the start of the pandemic,” Federici said. “We are looking forward to enjoying a variety of vendors and all the wonderful ‘treasures’ they will be selling.”

The Vineland Vintage & Variety Community Yard Sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDC/NJ guidelines regarding Covid-19 and masks must be followed.

If interested in registering as a seller, send an e-mail to VinelandEvents@gmail.com. For more about the yard sale and other offerings from the Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society, call 856-691-1111 or visit discovervinelandhistory.org.

The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society is the oldest local historical society in New Jersey, headquartered in the oldest purpose-built museum in the state. It was founded in 1864, just three years after Vineland was established by Philadelphia attorney Charles K. Landis.