Millville Woman’s Club Collects for Food Pantry

The Millville Woman’s Club recently sponsored a food collection drive for the Help and Hope Food Pantry in Millville. The non-perishable food donations were then delivered to Help and Hope at 216 Howard Street in Millville. The facility is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The past year of the pandemic has resulted in an average of 700 families seeking help with food supplies, said Ewan, compared with 300 the previous year.