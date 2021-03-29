Theater, Art, and More

Welcome Back, Levoy Theatre! We are so excited to share with you that The Levoy Theatre is now open and has booked many great concerts, acts, and plays for 2021. Here is a sampling of upcoming events:

• April 3: Tusk—The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

• April 10: Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones—A Tribute to Prince

• April 16: Yellow Brick Road—A Tribute to Elton John

• April 17: Laurel Canyon Band—A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

• April 24: Broken Arrow—A Tribute to Neil Young

What a terrific lineup! Seats will be limited for every performance and guidelines for COVID-19 will be in place. Face masks must be worn. All times and ticket prices can be found at levoy.net. We are wishing the Levoy a hearty congratulations after a one-year lockdown. Many more shows are on the schedule.

There was such a nice turnout on Third Friday for the opening of three new exhibits in the Riverfront Renaissance for the Arts, 22 N. High Street. The Associate Member Show has dozens of beautiful paintings, photographs, and a smattering of sculpture. In the Witt Gallery you can view “The Golden Hour,” an open call to artists exhibit; the Artists’ Alcove has paintings of two fine artists. These exhibits can be visited from now through May 15, on Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Third Friday we welcomed two new businesses in the Village on High, 501 N. High Street. Artist Maryann Cannon opened her third gallery called “Bottled Memories.” This unique gallery has a variety of frames for sale. The client chooses a frame to purchase, and the artist will paint your favorite memory or memories. Prices vary according to size. You will see samples of paintings Cannon did to get ideas—possibly the family home, or childhood memories, or memories of your grandmother.

The other ribbon cutting that was celebrated was the “Simple Life Studio.” Artist Kevin Jordan welcomed family and friends to see his new working studio that is also filled with his art that is for sale. Kevin works with various mediums and specializes in Hex Signs that may be perfect for your home. Village galleries and shops are open weekly from Thursday to Sunday, 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Do you know that Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center has dozens of family workshops available online? Check out this link: WheatonArts.org/family-activities. Scan through the descriptions and choose one or more. You will be guided to YouTube for a list of supplies needed and the visual instructions. These fun workshops are perfect for a rainy day at home with the kids.

On Friday, April 2, WheatonArts will reopen to visitors weekly, Thursday to Sunday through December 31, 2021. Glass and pottery demonstrations along with the museum, folklife center, galleries and shops will be open. You can find ticket information and guidelines at wheatonarts.org/visit.

There is so much to see and explore in Cumberland County—indoors and outdoors. You can find details about many cultural sites by visiting the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission: cumberlandnjart.org. There’s a listing of organizations and a calendar of events. It’s great to welcome spring 2021 and enjoy what we have to offer.