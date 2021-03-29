Local Big Brothers Big Sisters Welcomes 2021 Executive Officers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) is excited to welcome its new executive officers for 2021: Kathleen Norton Gallaher (Chair), Erin Feldman Mendez (Vice-Chair), Cosmo Giovinazzi IV (Treasurer), and Cesar Morales (Secretary) with Michele Plumbo (2020 Chair) and Shayne Bevilacqua (2019 Chair) providing aid to the committee.

BBBS is very thankful for Michele Plumbo’s dedication and service during 2020—an especially challenging year, as they look forward to building on last year’s growth with Kathleen Norton Gallaher as Chair in the coming months.

“First, I would like to thank Michele for her hard work, dedication, and willingness to lead us through a tough and challenging year with so many moving parts,” said BBBS president and CEO, Donna Bennett. “We now look forward to working with Kathleen and the rest of the executive committee to build and grow in 2021, striving to make it our most effective year yet!”

“I am thrilled to assume the role of Board Chair and am excited to lead this year’s team as we challenge, encourage, and support the youth in our area, setting them up for success while they grow and learn,” said new Chair, Kathleen Norton Gallaher. “The mission of BBBS is close to my heart, and I can’t wait to make a tangible impact!”

To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community, volunteer opportunities, or additional ways to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem counties, call 856-692-0916 or visit SouthJerseyBigs.org.