SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Thanksgiving Meals Donated to Families

From left: Candi Brown, MWC; Lauren Schwartz; Louise Jones, MWC; Arlene Maggioncalda, guidance counselor, Heather Garrison, PTO; and Eric Reissek, principal.

The Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) furnished complete meals to help brighten Thanksgiving for ten families. Club members donated turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, desserts and more. On November 21, with Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Club members Louise Jones and Candi Brown delivered 10 bags filled with the donations to the Silver Run School for students’ families selected by the school. Extra donations were given to Help and Hope Ministries.

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

Subcribe to our weekly news update.

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy