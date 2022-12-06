Thanksgiving Meals Donated to Families

The Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) furnished complete meals to help brighten Thanksgiving for ten families. Club members donated turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, desserts and more. On November 21, with Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Club members Louise Jones and Candi Brown delivered 10 bags filled with the donations to the Silver Run School for students’ families selected by the school. Extra donations were given to Help and Hope Ministries.