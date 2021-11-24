Thanks and Joy

Here we go! Everyone is getting ready to welcome the holiday season into our lives. There will be several events around the county for you and your family and friends.

Thanksgiving weekend is host to two Christmas parades. Millville starts with its Friday night parade on High Street beginning at 7 p.m. Just prior to the kickoff is the annual Holly Jolly Run sponsored by Our Future First nonprofit organization. Register for the 1 Mile Fun Run or the 5K Run by November 25. For registration and more details, google HollyJollyRunRegistration.

The “Magic Lights Christmas Parade” is sponsored by the Greater Millville Chamber of Commerce. You can find all information and registration forms when you visit millville-nj.com/2021-christmas-parade-forms.

Vineland Main Street is hosting “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave,” which begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 26. Registration and all the details can be found at theave.biz and click on Events tab.

Millville and Vineland will be holding special sales and incentives on National Small Business Saturday, November 26. This day is perfect for shoppers to find unique gift items. Most businesses will have extended hours. Make sure to buy your tickets for holiday shows and concerts at the Landis and Levoy theaters. Everyone on your list will be thrilled by the thoughtful and unique gifts you are giving this year.

Mark your calendars and find out the details of several family-oriented events coming up around Cumberland County. Bridgeton Alms Center will hold a Holiday Pop Up on December 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Also on that day a Christmas Village Festival at Dragon Village is on tap through December 19 at 97 Trench Road (formerly Dutch Neck Village).

Back in Vineland, An Olde Fashioned Christmas event will run from December 3rd to the 5th. Join the fun as Christmas of yesteryear, in the style of Charles Dickens, is recreated. The Ave will come alive with the spirit of Christmas. Join Christmas carolers, photos with Santa, take a carriage ride, shop, and enjoy a scenic Christmas stroll on The Ave.

The New Jersey Motorsports Park will host “Brunch with Santa” on Sunday, December 12, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The park is located at 8000 Dividing Creek Road.

Our social media pages, especially Facebook, offer a lot of event information. There are many other great holiday festivals in our neighboring Cape May County. The Southern Shore Region Destination Marketing Organization is focused on Cumberland and Cape May counties. Visit facebook.com/newjerseysouthernshore. Here you’ll find out more about historic house tours, candlelight walking tours, horse and carriage rides, and a lot more.

Additionally, Cumberland County recently upgraded its Cultural & Heritage Commission page and the County Tourism page into one: facebook.com/explorecumberlandnj. Make sure to “Like” those pages and you’ll be in the know for all upcoming events in every season.

The Millville Development Corporation’s Board of Directors and I, wish you and your families a most thankful and joyful Thanksgiving!