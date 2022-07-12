Testa To Introduce Legislation Countering Brewery Restrictions

Sen. Michael Testa (R-Vineland) announced he will introduce new legislation to counter rules issued on July 1 by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s (ABC) regarding new license conditions that impose restrictions on local breweries.

“These disastrous and destructive new conditions are an affront to the freedoms that our breweries should enjoy in pursuing their goals and trying to find a place in our state’s economy,” said Testa. “In my opinion, the ABC fell far short treating our local breweries fairly, which we must address with new legislation to aid these small businesses.

“These breweries, like most small businesses, suffered under Gov. Murphy’s pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. To increase their burden with these new rules only adds insult to injury,” Testa said.

The ABC issued new conditions on brewery licensees and the number of events they can host and attend every year. Microbreweries are limited to 25 on-site activities annually, as well as 52 private parties. Breweries can also attend 12 off-premises events, such as town or local celebrations. Breweries found in violation of these license conditions can now be subject to financial penalties and have their license suspended or revoked.

Testa and other members of the Senate are reviewing the ABC language along with various stakeholders groups across the state.