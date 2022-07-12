County to Receive $50,000 to Hire Shared Services Coordinator

The Murphy Administration and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) recently announced the award of 20 Local Efficiency Achievement Program (LEAP) grants to local governmental entities across New Jersey. These grants, totaling $2.478 million, will help local governments pursue shared services initiatives to reduce taxpayer costs and enhance services.

The grant awards will support the County Coordinator Fellowship program underway in several New Jersey counties, support the hiring of a full-time County Shared Service Coordinator to identify and advance potential shared services within a county. Cumberland County was awarded a $50,000 grant for hiring a coordinator.

“The award of LEAP grants this year shows the continued commitment Gov. Murphy and I have made to advancing shared services among local governments in New Jersey,” said Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Shared services can and do work. We look forward to seeing the progress local governments make with these grants and we hope more communities take advantage of these grants in future funding rounds.”

“Helping local governments succeed is at the heart of the Division of Local Government Services’ mission. Without a doubt, this grant program advances our mission by giving local governments financial assistance in both studying and implementing shared services opportunities that reduce property taxes and solidify the services on which people rely,” said DLGS Director Jacquelyn Suárez. “LEAP is a worthwhile endeavor that our Division is proud to administer year in and year out.”