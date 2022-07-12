Shyamalan Films Movie in South Jersey

M. Night Shyamalan returned to South Jersey to film his upcoming apocalyptic horror film Knock at the Cabin, which just wrapped. The film marks the 15th feature film produced and directed by Shyamalan, with Jarin Blaschke as cinematographer. Much of the movie was filmed on location in Tabernacle, and at the Evergreen Dairy Bar in Southampton. Produced by Binding Edge Pictures and Universal Pictures, Knock at the Cabin will be released by Universal on February 3, 2023.

Shyamalan is best known for his supernatural and psychological thrillers such as The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs. Although most of his films are set in and around the Philadelphia area, Shyamalan has filmed in the Garden State on two other occasions. The Village was partially filmed in Pedricktown (Oldmans Township) in 2004. In 2021, Shyamalan directed scenes for Season 3 of the Apple TV+ television series Servant in Ocean City.

The New Jersey Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program, enacted in 2018, has proven to be hugely successful. High-profile productions recently attracted to the state include Focus Features’ Armageddon Time starring Anthony Hopkins, Oscar Isaac and Anne Hathaway,