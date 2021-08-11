Main Street Vineland has been spreading the news—as a lyric in a Frank Sinatra song states—and doing so in a number of ways. One of the ways is obvious—this column, and the ad right below it. Let’s explore the other ways.

• We make extensive use of social media, such as Facebook to give news about upcoming events and to show off events that just happened.

• Our website—theave.biz—is full of information, from a calendar of events, registration forms for events, to a complete listing of businesses, to a listing of available properties on The Ave, to explanations of the various initiatives we have to help The Ave and our businesses.

• Billboard advertising spreads the word of coming events to those on the road from the shore and other places, leading them to Vineland and The Ave.

• Each year, we create a tab supplement to this newspaper, with extra copies available separately, that highlight our various initiatives and programs, showing the progress we’ve made during the year.

• A new trifold brochure lays out our Main Street program, with explanations of what each of our four teams—Organization, Design, Promotions, and Economic Vitality—do. This is made available to our businesses, property owners, and the public.

• Our business newsletter gives important information about trainings, grants, and other programs that can help our businesses, as well as ways that our businesses can profit from the events we hold on The Ave.

• We also pass important business information along to our businesses every Wednesday in the nine a.m. hour on POP FM 99.9, Channel 22, and on Facebook Live on facebook.com/snjtodayradio.

In short, we’re here to help and to keep you informed.

Other reminders:

• The formal dedication ceremony will take place this Wednesday, August 11, at 12 p.m., for the food-related mural—the latest addition to our Urban Canvases on The Ave mural project. The mural, which covers the 1,800 square foot side of the building at 636 E. Landis Avenue, is by artist Erin DiPalma. It pays tribute to Vineland’s rich agriculture heritage, as well as downtown Vineland’s abundance of restaurants offering a variety of cuisines. The muralist will be present, as well as representatives from the state, county, city, and Main Street Vineland, including New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher. The public is also invited.

• Come early and stay late for our third Food Truck Festival on The Ave, coming up on Sunday, August 22, , rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It’ll be a day of wall-to-wall fun. DJ Zach Reed is the entertainment host and we’ll have a whole lineup of great entertainers. We’ll also have plenty of food trucks to satisfy your appetite. Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union will be the major sponsor of the event and Newfield National Bank will be the Entertainment Sponsor. More details will be coming up. You can also check out our website or the dedicated website for the event—foodtrucksontheave.com.