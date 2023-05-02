This story is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. Link to story: njbiz.com/south-jersey-gas-customers-get-a-break-on-their-bills

South Jersey Gas customers will soon benefit from the $8.1 billion acquisition of parent company South Jersey Industries, announced in January.

How? By way of about $17.3 million in bill credits.

South Jersey Gas made the announcement April 26, adding that the bill credits will start this month and be made in two annual installments.

“The bill credits reflect our commitment to being a trusted provider of safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to the communities we serve,” South Jersey Gas President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Schomber said in a statement.