Looking Ahead

Not only are we in full bloom, but we are also in full swing! Third Friday on April 21 was a great evening. New exhibitions opened to hundreds of people on a beautiful spring night. The Village on High had 35 painted and decorated chairs on display in the courtyard. At 7:30 the award-winning chairs were announced to the delight of the crowd and the artists. The chairs will continue to be displayed Thursday to Saturday until May 12 from 12 to 5 p.m. Some of the chairs are for sale.

Call us to reserve your seat for the May 10 free Jazz Concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street. Adelante is a multi-directional contemporary music ensemble, performing an eclectic range of musical stylings. The ensemble blends jazz, contemporary classical, world/ethnic, ambient, and folk all through an open improvisation aesthetic.

Adelante will feature Jody Janetta on drums and percussion, Danny Osterweil on saxello, alto, and flute, Tony Mascara on percussion, and Dexter Brank on guitar. Seating is limited to 70 people, so be sure to call 856-327-4500 and reserve your seats.

The Millville Public Library is anxious for everyone to browse its brand-new website. The new site, easy to navigate with everything is at your fingertips, is bright and cheerful, loaded with kids’ and adults’ programs, newsletters, new books acquired, and much more.

The Library expansion is progressing every day. If you haven’t driven down Buck Street recently, please do. There is plenty of public parking for patrons. More than 19,000 people have a library card in our area that allows them access to everything offered at the library, including access to digital books, audio books, and magazines.

Many resources are available as well. Computer time is available if you don’t have one or yours is down. Need to get something notarized? A notary is available. Bet you don’t have a fax machine anymore; the library has that service, too.

There is much more to discover at the Millville Public Library, and early next year the expanded library will be available to all of us to use and enjoy. Visit millvillepubliclibrary.org/en/

Do you know about the New Standard Senior Living facility located at 1125 Village Drive (next to WheatonArts), Millville. A wonderful way to learn more about the facility and have fun while you’re at it is at the Spring Festival. The event will be on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature live music, crafts, food, and fun for all ages. Tours will be conducted throughout the day.

New Standard Senior Living is affordable assisted living in a newly renovated building. There are three levels of care for seniors who can no longer live independently. You can visit the website to learn about what they offer. newstandardsl.com/affordable-assisted-living/assisted-living-millville/