Sneaker Drive to Raise Money for Vineland Public Library

Friends of the Vineland Library is holding a sneaker drive fundraiser to raise money for Vineland Public Library. The Friends will earn money based on the total quantity of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected. GotSneakers, a social enterprise, will issue funds in compensation for the collected sneakers. Anyone can help by simply donating gently worn, used, and new sneakers. A drop box is located in the library’s lobby. The library is located at 1058 E. Landis Avenue.

GotSneakers has developed a unique fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets. The sneaker recycling program helps keep sneakers out of landfills, which harms our environment, and helps organizations raise much-needed funds. Learn more about GotSneakers by visiting gotsneakers.com.

In 1970, the Friends of the Vineland Public Library was formed to lead a campaign to help build a new and modern library. Their efforts resulted in the beautiful library on Landis Avenue, which opened its doors in 1976. More than 50 years later, the Friends are still active, and their work is still critical to the community library’s success. The Friends fundraising events raise funds devoted to Library programs for all ages, book prizes and book discussion books for children and teens, Hoopla, a digital library app, and more.

All areas of the library are accessible to people with disabilities. Visit vinelandlibrary.org or call 856-794-4244 to learn more about library displays, services, and programs.