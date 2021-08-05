SJ Gas Combats Delivery System Interruptions

South Jersey Gas introduced a $69 million addition to its delivery system, which will fight interruptions caused by extreme weather and even cyber attacks. The utility serves 400,000 customers in southern New Jersey including in Cumberland County.

The new compression pump station is on Franklinville Road in South Harrison Township, Gloucester County. The facility protects the delivery system if interruptions occur in interstate lines that deliver natural gas to the utility or in its lines to its customers.

South Jersey Gas paid for the facility without using public funds.

“If there’s a cyber attack, the company will have the ability to continue to serve customers by elevating the pressure in other parts of the system,” said Nick Dirocco, a company vice president.