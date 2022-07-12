Smithsonian’s ‘Voices and Votes’ Exhibit Opens at Atlantic Cape

After months of anticipation, the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling historical exhibit “Voices and Votes” opened at Atlantic Cape Community College on July 11.

This free exhibit will be set up in the Mays Landing campus Student Center, and will remain open to the public six days a week for one month, closing on August 13.

Learn about the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

Atlantic Cape was chosen last fall to host the Smithsonian’s “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” exhibition, presented by Museum on Main Street in cooperation with New Jersey Council for the Humanities.

“We are thrilled to have a piece of the Smithsonian Institution rest on our campus for several weeks this summer,” said Dr. Denise Coulter, dean of Professional and Liberal Studies at Atlantic Cape. “Whether it is because of the limits imposed by the pandemic, distance, finances or availability, some of our citizens might never have an opportunity to travel to Washington, DC to see an exhibition like this.”

Since March, the college has hosted a series of panel discussions and guest speakers covering topics from women’s suffrage in Cape May County to the referendum that led to Atlantic City’s casinos to voting issues of transgender people.

“Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.” The display includes historical and contemporary photos, educational and archival video, engaging multimedia interactives with short games, and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

“Voices and Votes” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the Federation of State Humanities Councils. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.

To learn more, visit museumonmainstreet.org. For information, including exhibit hours, parking and directions, please visit atlantic.edu/voices.