Roadrunners Women’s Basketball Team Wins Fifth Region 19 Title

With its recent 62-51 triumph over No.1 seed Passaic County, the Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) Roadrunner Women’s Basketball team captured the program’s fifth overall Region 19 title and earned a berth in the NJCAA Division III National Championship Tournament.

Leading the charge were tournament MVP Shannon Pierman, who collected 10 points and nine rebounds, along with guard Alaina LaMonica, who also had 10 points. The region crown was the fourth under Coach Rich Cooper and felt especially meaningful to Pierman and her sophomore teammates who narrowly missed winning the title last season when Montgomery took home the honors.

The Runners held a slim 17-14 first quarter lead and extended the advantage 34-29 at halftime when Alaina LaNonica drained a three-point field goal at the buzzer.

Cooper’s team stepped up the pressure in the second outscoring the Panthers, 18-10, in the third quarter. Center Savanna Shute chipped in with a solid overall effort off the bench when teammate Pierman left briefly with foul trouble. Shute deposited 8 points and 7 rebounds to help the Runners build a 52-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“Savanna (Shute) gave us a big boost when Shannon (Pierman) left briefly,” said Cooper. “She played well both on defense and on the boards.”

The Runners now move on to the NJCAA Division III National Championship Tournament, March 11-14 in Brownwood, TX.

“It’s exciting to go back to the national tournament,” said Cooper. “We hope to make an impact.”