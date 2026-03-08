Cumberland County Poster Contest

Cumberland County invites fourth grade students to participate in the “My County” Poster Contest. Students may create a poster about county government or something unique about Cumberland County.

The top three winners will receive gift cards, be featured on the cover of the Election Calendar, and have their artwork displayed at the Cumberland County Courthouse during the month of May. Honorable mentions will also be featured in the calendar.

Posters must be on a standard 22″ x 28″ poster board; title of “Cumberland County” must appear at the top in four inches in black letters; and student name, teacher, and school must be printed neatly on the back in the lower right corner. Submission deadline is April 30.

Posters should be sent to: Clerk, Surrogate, Sheriff; Cumberland County Courthouse; 60 W. Broad St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302