Register for Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor 2.0 Information Sessions

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) invites prospective volunteers to one of its Mentor2.0 information sessions throughout the month of July. The information sessions are an hour and will discuss the Mentor2.0 program. Mentor2.0 is a college and career readiness program that matches college graduates and career professionals to high school juniors at Cumberland County Education Center (CCTEC). This program is custom-built for the busy professional who wants to give back to youth in a way that is meaningful and life-changing for high school students.

There are many ways to get involved with BBBS, and a virtual BBBS Information Session is an excellent opportunity to learn more with zero pressure to sign up.

The next session is July 20, at 12 noon, 3 p.m., and 4 p.m.

To register for one of the information sessions (or to learn more if you missed this date), visit bbbs.tfaforms.net/f/m20info. If you have any questions, call the BBBS office at 856-692-0916.