Millville Woman’s Club Awards Fenton Scholarship

Kassidy McCloone was invited to the February meeting of the Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) and spoke to members about her scholastic and community activities. Kassidy has studied AP statistics, micro and macro economics and world history during high school and expressed her plans to continue studies in economics or international business, eventually working for the World Bank.

In June, Kassidy graduated from Millville High School and will continue her studies at the University College Dublin, Ireland in the fall. The MWC Club was pleased to support Kassidy in her studies and awarded her the Angeline Fenton Scholarship.