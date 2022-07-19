Angelic Health Establishes Foundation to Support Patient Needs

Angelic Health Palliative and Hospice Care CEO Dan Mikus has announced the establishment of the Angelic Health Foundation, 501c3 tax-exempt charity to provide support to hospice patients in need, final wishes, and grants for innovative palliative and hospice programs.

Contributions go toward supporting initiatives such as supplies for the memory care program, special care kits for hospice and palliative patients, and recognition programs for veterans. Community and professional education programs are also supported by donations—which are tax-deductible and can be made in honor or memory of a loved one, as a special way to thank Angelic staff for their care, or as an acknowledgment.

Overseeing the foundation is the Angelic Health Foundation Board of Trustees, Vince Papaccio, of Ventnor, president of Papaccio Group LLC serving as board chairman. Those wishing to donate can do so online at Angelic.Health.

Angelic Health is a leader in palliative, hospice, and memory care based in West Atlantic City serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.