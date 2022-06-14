Ready, Set Vacation

If the last couple years have taught us anything, it’s that sharing quality time with loved ones is the most important thing in our lives. Material objects aren’t as important as they once were, nor the nose-to-the-grindstone, 9 to 5 to acquire them. Today, it’s about better time management, richer life experiences, and keeping our loved ones close by our sides. It’s also about getting back to what’s most meaningful in our lives—and for many of us that includes gathering the gang together for another unforgettable family vacation, but with a twist.

Today, family vacations aren’t just about grabbing your spouse or partner and any kids you may have, and heading off to seek new adventures. It’s about bringing along Grandma and Grandpa, and maybe Aunt Sue and Uncle Ernie. Family and multi-generational travel is exploding and it makes sense as it offers the perfect way to share time together away from demands of everyday life.

Keep in mind that planning ahead is of the utmost importance. You’ll want to choose a family-friendly vacation that offers plenty of options for everyone. Cruises and all-inclusive resorts are two of the best ways to maximize fun and everyone’s vacation dollars. A large number of family-centric Caribbean cruises, as well as family resorts in Mexico, cater to every age group, fit most budgets, and are easy to get to for most everyone. Europe and the Mediterranean are also ideal for families and have plenty to see and do. Ireland, Italy, Spain and Greece are especially perfect for families.

While planning a getaway that everyone in your brood will love may seem like a tall order, a little help from your local travel professional can make it a piece of cake—so dig in and have a blast!

