Looking Ahead

Running The Ave 5K

Downtown Vineland will again be “off and running” on Sunday, June 26, for the third annual Running The Ave 5K, to take place rain or shine, starting at 9 a.m., on Landis Avenue. Organized by Main Street Vineland, in cooperation with Second Capital Running, this event, Cumberland County’s premier road race, will be a fully-sanctioned race.

Vineland’s downtown business district—The Ave—will be transformed that day into a magnificent 5K course, which will include a run through beautiful Landis Park. The race will include professional timers and awards in a variety of categories. Registration is $25 per runner. To register, go to Main Street Vineland’s website, TheAve.biz and go to the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. This 5K is on a fully closed road course with police support. Awards include: Top Male and Female Overall, Ten-Year Age Groups, first Vineland resident to cross the finish line, the True Grit Award to celebrate the spirit of never giving up, the last-place finisher, and a Team Challenge.

While at the run, check out a health fair sponsored by the Vineland Health Department, starting at 9 a.m. in the parking lots on the 600 block of Elmer Street. The event will include vaccinations, participation by local health-related vendors, and refreshments, including an ice cream truck.

Food Truck Festival on The Ave

Come hungry as the Food Truck Festival on The Ave returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. This sizzling mega-event, a highlight of the summer calendar, is back. Admission is free and the event is organized by Main Street Vineland, with Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union as the major sponsor.

The festival will feature over 25 food trucks, and a packed lineup of continuous entertainment and activities. In addition, activities in the Kid’s Corner will include games, face painting, and sand art. Stop by and visit the various non-food vendors on site, as well, including over 20 crafters. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Pumpkin Patch Party

Come out to the mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard on Saturday, October 29 for a few hours of fun as Main Street Vineland presents its sixth annual Pumpkin Patch Party. It will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard.

This event attracts approximately 100 children and parents for holiday fun, games, and fellowship. It is an opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather, engage in some good, wholesome activities, and be part of another activity on The Ave. Sponsorship opportunities are available.