PPE Access Program Deadline Extended to May 28

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced that New Jersey businesses with 100 or fewer full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) will be able to receive discounts of nearly 70 percent off purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE) through the NJ Small and Micro Business PPE Access Program until Friday, May 28, 2021 or until program funds are exhausted.

Small businesses and organizations interested in receiving these discounts must apply at ppe.covid19.nj.gov. Businesses that have already been approved do not need to reapply, but any discounts they have used previously will be counted toward the total program cap.

More information about the PPE Access Program and the application for discounts up to 70 percent are available at ppe.covid19.nj.gov.