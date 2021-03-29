SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

PPE Access Program Deadline Extended to May 28

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced that New Jersey businesses with 100 or fewer full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) will be able to receive discounts of nearly 70 percent off purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE) through the NJ Small and Micro Business PPE Access Program until Friday, May 28, 2021 or until program funds are exhausted.

Small businesses and organizations interested in receiving these discounts must apply at ppe.covid19.nj.gov. Businesses that have already been approved do not need to reapply, but any discounts they have used previously will be counted toward the total program cap.

More information about the PPE Access Program and the application for discounts up to 70 percent are available at ppe.covid19.nj.gov.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Youtube
Subscribe to Our Weekly
Headline News & Events Email

©2019 All rights reserved