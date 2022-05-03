More Federal Funding for Home Energy Assistance

The Murphy Administration recently announced that New Jersey has received an additional $12.77 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program, administered by the NJ Department of Community Affairs. This is the second time the non-supplemental LIHEAP program received additional funding for the Federal Fiscal Year 2022.

LIHEAP is a federal program that helps households at or below 60 percent of the state median income (for example, $6,439 a month for a family of four) pay for home energy costs such as heating and cooling. The program is focused on helping households pay their current and past due energy heating bills. However, the program will also supplement essential cooling bills for vulnerable people to help lessen the impacts of excessive heat as the summer months approach.

Participants in the LIHEAP program are automatically eligible for LIHWAP assistance as long as they are water/wastewater bill holders.

People who do not have access to computers or the internet can call 1-800-510-3102 to be directed to one of the community action agencies partnering with DCA to assist them with starting, completing, and submitting an application online. A list of the community organizations providing such assistance is available at nj.gov/dca/divisions/dhcr/offices/agencydirectorylist.html on the DCA website.

For more information about DCA, visit nj.gov/dca or follow the Department on social media.