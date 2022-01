The winners of the 2021 Cumberland County Countywide Holiday Lighting Competition are:

1st Place: Mazzone Family, Elm Road, Vineland

2nd Place: Fisher Family, Route 49, Maurice River Township

3rd Place: Sockwell Family, Mayfair Street, Vineland

For more information about this event and Cumberland County, visit facebook.com/explorecumberlandnj or co.cumberland.nj.us