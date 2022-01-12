Inspira Health Board Approves New Members

At the December 6 meeting of the Inspira Health Board of Trustees, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new officers were approved to lead the Inspira Hospital Board of Trustees for the 2022 term. As the governing body of the hospitals, this board provides governance oversight and guidance of the hospitals’ activities.

Pittsgrove resident Zenaida Cobián, Ed.D., was elected as a Board of Director and will join starting in February 2022. Since 2014, Cobián has served as Superintendent of Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District. She is a passionate educator, earning New Jersey Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development’s Outstanding Educator for Leadership and Service award in 2010-2011.

“As a South Jersey community member, it’s a privilege to join a team of leaders making a difference for residents,” said Cobián. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the board and helping improve the health and lives of fellow neighbors, colleagues, and friends.”

Jeffrey George, CIMA, C(k)P, CPFA, has been elected as a Board of Director, and will begin his service in April 2022. He previously served on Inspira’s Finance and Investment Committee Board as a member as well as the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as Past President. George is a senior partner in the Beckett George Wealth Management Group at Merrill Lynch. In 2017, he earned the City of Philadelphia Veteran of Influence award.

“I am a strong believer that the health of a community is critically important to its success,” said George. “Inspira is a respected health leader in our community, and I’m honored to join its board and support its mission to provide high-quality care.”

“At Inspira, we believe our strongest asset is our people ranging from nurses and physicians, to our staff and board members. Our board leaders are the biggest advocates for our community,” said Amy Mansue, president and CEO, Inspira Health. “We’re pleased to have both Zenaida and Jeff join our team, bringing their own expertise and experience to help us continuously improve the health and well-being of our community.”