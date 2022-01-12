Millville High School Student Named Volunteer of the Year

Millville High School senior Ewan Wickward was selected Student Volunteer of the Year for 2021 by the Millville Army Air Field Museum at its World War II Movie Night held on December 14, 2021.

Wickward has volunteered many hours during his high school career and interviewed a number of World War II veterans as part of the Veteran Interview Project, a partnership between the Millville Public Schools and the museum.

The award is given annually to a high school student who has devoted volunteer time and effort to help the museum achieve its mission of educating and preserving the history of what occurred at the Millville Army Air Field and during World War II in general.

Wickward was presented a certificate and given gifts by the museum at the December event. The presenter was 97-year-old veteran John Christman, of Leesburg (pictured above with Wickward), who was a member of the little-known Ghost Army that used elaborate deception tactics to fool the Nazis and saved many lives.

For more information, contact Robert Trivellini, MAAFM vice president at 856-327-7588 or e-mail robert.trivellini@millville.org