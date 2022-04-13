FoodBank Launches Hygiene Product Drive

During April the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will run the Great Big Period Product Drive to address period poverty, a public health problem affecting thousands of New Jersey residents. Spearheaded by CFBNJ’s Women Fighting Hunger, the campaign will collect hygiene products and funds and raise awareness of the issue. Most-needed items are regular maxi pads, super maxi pads and panty liners; all items must be new and in original packaging.

Donation drop-off locations include:

• Atlantic County: AtlantiCare HealthPlex, Atlantic City; AtlanticCare LifeCenter, Egg Harbor Twp.; CFBNJ-Southern Branch Community Assistance Pantry, Egg Harbor Twp.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, Margate.

•Cumberland County: Salvation Army, Bridgeton, and these Inspira Health locations: IMG Women’s Offices, 2950 College Dr. and 2466 E. Chestnut Ave.; Maternal and Fetal Medicine and Cafeteria, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, all in Vineland; and Inspira Health Center Bridgeton Cafeteria.

Online donations to #GBPPD can be made at give.cfbnj.org/team/414820. Local groups and individuals are encouraged to run their own drives and can learn more by calling 609-383-8843.