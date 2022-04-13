SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

FoodBank Launches Hygiene Product Drive

During April the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will run the Great Big Period Product Drive to address period poverty, a public health problem affecting thousands of New Jersey residents. Spearheaded by CFBNJ’s Women Fighting Hunger, the campaign will collect hygiene products and funds and raise awareness of the issue. Most-needed items are regular maxi pads, super maxi pads and panty liners; all items must be new and in original packaging.

Donation drop-off locations include:

• Atlantic County: AtlantiCare HealthPlex, Atlantic City; AtlanticCare LifeCenter, Egg Harbor Twp.; CFBNJ-Southern Branch Community Assistance Pantry, Egg Harbor Twp.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, Margate.

•Cumberland County: Salvation Army, Bridgeton, and these Inspira Health locations: IMG Women’s Offices, 2950 College Dr. and 2466 E. Chestnut Ave.; Maternal and Fetal Medicine and Cafeteria, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, all in Vineland; and Inspira Health Center Bridgeton Cafeteria.

Online donations to #GBPPD can be made at give.cfbnj.org/team/414820. Local groups and individuals are encouraged to run their own drives and can learn more by calling 609-383-8843.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy