Dunkin’ Opens New Location in Vineland

On Saturday, April 9, Dunkin’ officially opened the doors to Vineland’s newest Next Generation restaurant located at 1790 S. Lincoln Avenue. The restaurant will hold a special grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 21.

Elements of the new restaurant experience at the Vineland location include a modern design, premium pours, integrated digital kiosks, and an area dedicated to mobile pickups.

The 2,200 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 15 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant also features indoor seating, a convenient drive-thru and will offer complimentary Wi-Fi for guests. Including the new Next Gen Vineland restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee Ashwin Chaudhary currently owns and operates eight Dunkin’ locations throughout New Jersey.