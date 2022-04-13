SNJ Today Newspaper

Dunkin’ Opens New Location in Vineland

On Saturday, April 9, Dunkin’ officially opened the doors to Vineland’s newest Next Generation restaurant located at 1790 S. Lincoln Avenue. The restaurant will hold a special grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 21.

Elements of the new restaurant experience at the Vineland location include a modern design, premium pours, integrated digital kiosks, and an area dedicated to mobile pickups.

The 2,200 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 15 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant also features indoor seating, a convenient drive-thru and will offer complimentary Wi-Fi for guests. Including the new Next Gen Vineland restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee Ashwin Chaudhary currently owns and operates eight Dunkin’ locations throughout New Jersey.

