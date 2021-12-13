Five Inducted into VHS Athletics Hall of Fame

Five of Vineland High School’s most celebrated athletes and coaches were inducted into the VHS Athletics Hall of Fame during a recent ceremony held at the school. This was the first induction held since 2017.

The inductees this year are Toni Giacomo-Fritz, Andrea Brown, Johanna Klein, Lee Hill, and Art D’Arrigo, posthumously. Among the speakers was State Senator Michael Testa Jr. Also, Superintendant Dr. Alfonso Llano and VHS principal Suzette Dimarchi spoke.

The first person ever inducted to the Hall of Fame, Lisa Iori, talked about the history of the awards. Hall of Fame committee chairman Terrence Spencer also spoke. Former VHS Principal Dr. Thomas McCann led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the ceremony honorees and guests viewed the plaques on the Wall of Fame outside the VHS South gym.