Code Blue Seeks Volunteers

The M25 Initiative proudly supports the efforts of the municipal Code Blue Programs in Bridgeton, Millville, and Vineland. We have recently granted $18,000 to support their efforts in providing overnight shelter to our brothers and sisters who are homeless. We are thankful for the support of our donors and sponsors, including Inspira Health.

The Code Blue Warming Centers are in need of volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, please fill out this brief form (bethanyinbridgeton.wufoo.com/forms/mywmbg10v89bg7) and we will let the municipal coordinators know of your interest.

Remember, you can support those experiencing homelessness at m25homefortheholidays.com.