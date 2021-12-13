Avena on 2022 Bass Pro Major League Fishing Tour

Major League Fishing (MLF) announced recently that Adrian Avena of Vineland will be among the full field for the 2022 Bass Pro Tour, the fourth season of professional bass fishing’s most visible and competitive tournament circuit.

The field of 80 of the world’s top bass-fishing professionals will visit seven fisheries during the Bass Pro Tour regular season and will compete for a total season purse of more than $7.6 million.

The 2022 Bass Pro Tour will kick off Feb. 5-10, 2022, with Stage One at Caney Creek Reservoir, Lake D’Arbonne and Bussey Brake in Monroe-West Monroe, La.

“The professional anglers who compete on the Bass Pro Tour are the best in the world, and we look forward to seeing what they can do across nine of the finest fisheries in the United States,” said Don Rucks, Executive Vice President and General Manager for MLF.

“We expect the upcoming 2022 season to be one of the most challenging, if not the most challenging and competitive seasons in the history of the MLF Bass Pro Tour. We couldn’t be more excited to kick off another fantastic Bass Pro Tour season in February in Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana, on three fisheries that have never before hosted a professional tournament.”