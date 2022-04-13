Newfield-Based RLS Logistics To Expand with Fourth Location

RLS Logistics, a cold chain solutions provider, announced a new frozen food order fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas opening in April.

Headquartered in Newfield, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL.

“We look forward to entering the Midwest region and expanding our fulfillment operations to a fourth location,” said Michael Fischer, director of Operations, Warehouse Group, RLS Logistics.

In 2021, the United States’ online grocery eCommerce sales reached $79.2 billion, rising 103 percent year over year, according to FreightWaves. Furthermore, the research forecasts that sales will nearly double within the next three years. The demand for grocery delivery has grown since the beginning of the pandemic, with no signs of slowing down.

RLS’ Kansas City frozen food order fulfillment center will service frozen food shippers who outsource their eCommerce business to ship products directly to consumers’ homes.

For more information, visit rlslogistics.com/.

HomeGoods Opens at Mall

HomeGoods, a home décor retailer owned by TJX Companies, opened at Cumberland Mall on March 17. HomeGoods has joined Marshalls, another TJX Company, at Cumberland Mall to provide unique selections of home décor.

HomeGoods provides an ever-changing mix of merchandise for every room, including indoor/outdoor home décor, kitchen and dining, pets, kid’s décor, and shopping for every holiday.

HomeGoods’ hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.