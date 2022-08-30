This year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Statewide Labor Day Crackdown extends to September 5. Impaired driving is one of the most often committed crimes, randomly killing someone in America every 48 minutes and nearly 30 people a day. That means you, your family or friends are just as likely to be innocent victims.

Nationally, impaired driving fatalities are on the rise. Almost 11,000 people are killed each year. More than 300,000 people are injured.

Every year more than one million impaired drivers are arrested in the United States. However, for every one arrest, hundreds of other impaired drivers are not apprehended, putting all roadway users at risk. Repeat offenders account for a high number of alcohol-related crashes.

Saturation patrols are increased enforcement efforts, usually involving multiple agencies that target a specific area to identify and arrest impaired drivers. Sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, undercover officers and concerned citizens… chances are if you drive impaired you’ll get caught.

Please use alcohol responsibly every day—designate a sober driver, take a taxicab, or use mass transit.