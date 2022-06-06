Cruise Down Memory Lane Wheels Back for 30th Go-Round

Millions of dollars’ worth of vintage and exotic cars will again line Landis Avenue as Cruise Down Memory Lane returns to downtown Vineland—The Ave—on Saturday, June 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. The rain date will be Sunday, June 12, at the same time.

Main Street Vineland has organized this annual Vineland tradition, now in its 30th year, in cooperation with the Cruise Down Memory Lane Committee. It’s back in the summertime this year and in its customary time slot of 5 to 9 p.m.

Newfield National Bank again is the Plaque Sponsor.

This event brings together more than 1,000 American vehicless—over one mile of cars—and is open to street rods, muscle cars, stock or custom classics, rat rods, and cruisers.

The gates will open for participating cars at 3 p.m. at West and East avenues and all participating vehicles must enter through the gate. The cars will remain parked for display when the event starts at 5 p.m. Cruising will start at 8 p.m. and all traffic laws will be enforced.

The event is open to American marque cars only. They must be 1974 or older, unless it is a highly modified late-model or a car entering with a legitimate car club. No motorcycles, bikes, foreign cars, or partially primed vehicles will be allowed. Period correct cars are allowed upon approval.

Admission is subject to the Cruise Down Memory Lane staging and gate personnel. Ineligible vehicles will be towed away at the owner’s expense. No special parking arrangements and no alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Any car club entry must enter the gates with their club.

“Thousands of people—classic car buffs and people just out to have some fun—all love this longtime Vineland tradition which brings back the days of muscle cars, chrome, and fins,” said Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson. “We’re proud of this iconic event—which has been going strong for over a quarter of a century and which draws people to Vineland from all over and makes our downtown a true destination for fun events.”

“We’re especially happy about bringing this event back in June after a year’s absence, and about bringing back the cruise portion of the event—putting the ‘cruise’ back in Cruise Down Memory Lane,” said Main Street Vineland Associate Director Robert Scarpa. “This is good news for all concerned.”