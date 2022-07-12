Art in the Wild: Nature Journaling for Youth

WheatonArts & Cultural Center and CU Maurice River will hold a four-week nature journaling course. The summer activity gets kids outdoors while growing their knowledge of science, appreciation for nature, and artistic ability.

Programming will take place two days per week, Wednesdays and Thursdays, August 3 to 25 (8:30 to 11 a.m.). Wednesday sessions will be held at a local nature trail, and Thursday sessions will be hosted in studio at WheatonArts. The course is designed for ages 8 to 13.

At the end of the summer program, children will produce a final project to be displayed in the WheatonArts’ pollinator garden. All materials are provided by CU Maurice River, free to participants.

Wednesdays – Nature Walks: Kids get outdoors and experience local natural wonders. Exploratory, hands-on nature walks will be led by CU Maurice River educators on four local nature trails. We will search for and sketch the signs of nature that are found along each trail.

August 3: Waltman Park: Blooms & Blades

August 10: Maurice River Bluffs: Six-legged Creatures

August 17: Parvin State Park: The Trees’ Feathered Friends

August 24: WheatonArts Natural Trail: Your Choice

Thursdays – Studio Time: It’s time to get creative in the studio! Students meet an art instructor at WheatonArts, where they will develop their sketches of their observations in the field the day before into a true nature journal entry. At the end of the program, the participants will have their favorite work displayed in the WheatonArts pollinator garden.

Application fee: $10.

Application deadline: July 22

Students are expected to attend both Wednesday and Thursday classes. Parents may join if they wish.

Reserve your spot by e-mailing K.Spiegel@CUMauriceRiver.org or calling 856-300-5331. Registration is required.