Contestants Sought for ‘Vineland Sings’ Karaoke Contest

Can you carry a tune? Are you known within your circle of friends for your karaoke skills? If so, you are invited to enter the first “Vineland Sings” Karaoke Contest. The event will be held on Friday, March 15, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. Cash prizes will be awarded including $500 for first, $300 for second, and $200 for third.

The deadline to register for the contest is February 23. Contestants must provide their own music track, not to exceed five minutes. The competition is limited to the first 20 entrants. Family members of the judges or the event organizers are not eligible to compete.

“This contest is free to enter and the bragging rights for the winner are priceless,” Vineland Mayor Fanucci said. “So, warm up those vocal cords, select your favorite songs, and get ready to seize the spotlight. Whether you’re singing your heart out or cheering from the crowd, this event promises laughter, music, and competitive fun.”

To register as a contestant, or to reserve free tickets to attend, contact Special Events Coordinator Sheena Santiago by e-mail at shsantiago@vinelandcity.org, or call 856-794-4000, ext. 4169 (o) or 856-386-0352 (c). Special thanks to event sponsors Ambient Comfort, PedMar Property Support, LLC, and State Farm Agent Darwin Brito.