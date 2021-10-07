Car Raffle Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentoring Programs

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) is selling tickets for its annual All American Car Raffle. Tickets are $100 and only 1,499 will be sold. The drawing will take place on Veteran’s Day, November 11, on Facebook Live at 6 pm. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties Mentoring Programs.

This year participants will have a choice between 10 prize options, including a Dodge Charger or Challenger, Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado; Jeep Wrangler or Grand Cherokee; GMC Terrain or Canyon; a Cadillac XT4, or a pair of Harley Davidson motorcycles, subject to inventory available at time of drawing.

Tickets may be purchased by calling BBBS at 856-692-0916 or by mailing/dropping off the ticket request form to the office at 1944 E. Landis Ave., PO Box 2188, Vineland, NJ, 08362-2188. Order forms are available at southjerseybigs.org/events/car-raffle/.